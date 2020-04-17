Lincoln Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

