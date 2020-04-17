Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

LIN stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 1,806,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,311. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

