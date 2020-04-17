Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.80.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

