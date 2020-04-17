Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $23.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.51. 1,767,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,165. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

