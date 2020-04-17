LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 2,191 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

T traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

