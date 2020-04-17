LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

