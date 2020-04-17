LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.