LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.42. 6,716,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

