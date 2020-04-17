MA Private Wealth Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

