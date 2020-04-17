MA Private Wealth Buys New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

NYSE:BA traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 39,997,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,432,168. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.