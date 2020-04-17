MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.27. 2,398,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.