MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

AMGN stock traded up $9.10 on Thursday, reaching $230.90. 2,615,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,955. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.