MA Private Wealth Has $6.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

