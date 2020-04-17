MA Private Wealth Invests $25.57 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

