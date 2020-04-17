MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $138.32. 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

