MAI Capital Management Buys 4,196 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

