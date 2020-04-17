MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

