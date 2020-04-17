MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

