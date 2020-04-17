MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,467,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

