MAI Capital Management Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in ResMed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $165.16. 754,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.