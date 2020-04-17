MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

LLY stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

