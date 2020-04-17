MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $62.33. 1,030,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.