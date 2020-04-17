MAI Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,847,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,106,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 418,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

