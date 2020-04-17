MAI Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its stake in Williams Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,609,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

