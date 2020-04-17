MAI Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. 1,431,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,520. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,208,070. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

