MAI Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in L3Harris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after acquiring an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

