MAI Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

MO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,451,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.