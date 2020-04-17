MAI Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50.

PSXP stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 1,670,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

