MAI Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

