MAI Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,961 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

