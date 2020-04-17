MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $42,905,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (down from $615.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.42. 1,486,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,176. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.58. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

