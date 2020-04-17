MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock traded up $25.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $720.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $684.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

