MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $11.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.97. 612,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,957. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.