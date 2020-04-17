MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $37.19. 3,870,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

