MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,841. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

