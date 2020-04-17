MAI Capital Management Sells 11,691 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 3,495,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

