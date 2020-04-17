MAI Capital Management Sells 141 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.42. 3,761,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

