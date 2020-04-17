MAI Capital Management Sells 1,577 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.05. 2,058,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.