MAI Capital Management Sells 34,977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $55.74. 30,420,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

