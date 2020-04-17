Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB opened at $13.30 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

In related news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNSB shares. TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

