Managed Account Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,471,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,778,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. 791,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,153. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.