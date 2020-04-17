Managed Account Services Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

