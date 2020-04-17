Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 3,122 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 1,238,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.