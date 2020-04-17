Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 6,699 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,780,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 3,161,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

