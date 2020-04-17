Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.22, approximately 575,821 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 552,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 39.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
