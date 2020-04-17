Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 3,017 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $5.75 on Friday, reaching $194.22. The stock had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

