Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 620 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,535. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

