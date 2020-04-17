Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 805 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.06. 2,327,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.71. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

