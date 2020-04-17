Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

