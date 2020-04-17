Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.29 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000.

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 137,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $38.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

